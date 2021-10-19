Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Barnes Group has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

