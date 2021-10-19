Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.53.

ABX stock opened at C$23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.19. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

