Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.53.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.61 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$38.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

