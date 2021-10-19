Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at CIBC

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.87.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

