Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.15.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

