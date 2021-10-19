BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of BCAB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 186,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,335,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 368,568 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

