Birdchain Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Birdchain has a market cap of $370,949.40 and approximately $223,312.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00194542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00089885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

