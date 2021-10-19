Bitzeny (ZNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $176.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $242,347.14 and $176.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00291911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.