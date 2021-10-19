BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of BB opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

