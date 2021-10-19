BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,848,177 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,848,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGTI opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

