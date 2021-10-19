BlackRock, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $39.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $39.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $38.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $896.31 on Monday. BlackRock has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average is $870.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

