Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,004,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter.

BIGZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 11,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,769. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

