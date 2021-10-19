Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.00. 13,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 697,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

