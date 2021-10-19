Blue Whale EXchange Hits 1-Day Volume of $64,180.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $64,180.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00197291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

