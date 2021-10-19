Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,961 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

