BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

BMTX stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

