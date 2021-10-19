Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Unity Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 97.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

