Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOLT. Jonestrading began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

