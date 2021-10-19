Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.16.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

BDRBF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 481,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,796. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

