boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 200.30 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.50. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

