boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHOOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY remained flat at $$53.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 588. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

