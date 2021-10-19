Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

