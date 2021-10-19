BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

