Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

BAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Braskem by 128.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000.

Shares of BAK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 3,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

