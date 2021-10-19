Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Braskem stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 3,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

