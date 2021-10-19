Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.28 ($101.51).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €82.38 ($96.92) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.98. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

