Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.28 ($101.51).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €82.38 ($96.92) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.98. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

