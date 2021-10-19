British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,586.61 ($33.79) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,655.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.96.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

