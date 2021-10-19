British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,586.61 ($33.79) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,655.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.96.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
