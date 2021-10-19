Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce $6.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,766. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

