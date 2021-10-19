Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $990.70 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $894.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 103,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 956,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

