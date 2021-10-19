Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $990.70 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $894.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 103,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 956,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.