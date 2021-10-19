Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report sales of $70.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the highest is $71.50 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $52.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $285.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVRR opened at $195.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.29 and a beta of 1.89.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

