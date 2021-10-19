Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,370 shares of company stock worth $10,256,007 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,711. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

