Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report sales of $67.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.25 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $57.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $270.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 46,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $619.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

