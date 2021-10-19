Brokerages Set Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) PT at $41.38

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 63,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

