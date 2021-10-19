Brokerages Set Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) PT at $41.38

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 63,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
