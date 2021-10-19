Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) PT at $20.77

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.77.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

COG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 1,235,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,104. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,022,000 after buying an additional 2,613,607 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,586,000.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

