Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $103.18

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.18.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $91,874,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

