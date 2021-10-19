Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $34.27

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of HWM opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

