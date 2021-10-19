Brokerages Set H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,104. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

