Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $36.30

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 282,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,093. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.