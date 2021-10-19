Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

BC traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,640. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

