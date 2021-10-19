C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 474,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 676,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

