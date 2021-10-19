C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $564.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.