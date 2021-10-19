C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $133,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $632.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.