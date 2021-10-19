C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 619 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

