Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,771.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,943.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.25.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

