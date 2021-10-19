Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,917,000 after buying an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,715,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.