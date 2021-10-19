Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,530 shares of company stock valued at $31,223,416. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $490.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day moving average of $409.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

