Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 27,018 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

