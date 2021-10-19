California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 28,883 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $46,972,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.