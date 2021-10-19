California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 130,381 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,051,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,677 shares of company stock valued at $16,039,354. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -168.24 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

