California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

